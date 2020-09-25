HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III, the fastest player in the 2020 draft, was ruled out Sunday against the New England Patriots with knee and hamstring injuries.

Ruggs injured his hamstring in practice on Thursday.

Ruggs, who caught three passes for 55 yards and carried the ball twice for 11 yards in the Raiders' season-opening win at Carolina, tweaked a knee in the first half of that game. He was mainly a decoy in Monday night's defeat of the New Orleans Saints, with one catch for 4 yards on three targets, though he did draw a crucial pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter on a deep pass from Derek Carr.

Two other Raiders starters were also ruled out in right tackle Trent Brown (calf) and middle linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral). Both were injured at Carolina and neither played against the Saints.

Meanwhile, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (hip) and tight end Darren Waller (knee) both practiced Friday for the first time since Monday night's home opener and were both listed as questionable to play in New England.

Also, left guard Richie Incognito went on IR earlier this week with an Achilles injury.