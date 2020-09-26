The Seattle Seahawks have promoted linebacker Shaquem Griffin from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, a source told ESPN's Field Yates on Saturday.

Griffin, who was signed to the practice squad after being waived, will again get to work alongside twin brother Shaquill, a cornerback for the Seahawks.

Shaquem Griffin had his left hand amputated at age 4 because of amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition. He became the first player with one hand to be drafted in the NFL's modern era when Seattle chose him in the fifth round in 2018.

He was credited with 16 tackles and three QB hits in 32 regular-season games over the past two years, which included a start in his NFL debut. Griffin showed flashes late last season when the Seahawks started using him as an edge rusher in sub packages, allowing him to reprise a role he excelled at during his college career at Central Florida.

Griffin gives the Seahawks needed edge-rush depth. They lost Bruce Irvin to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 and will be without Rasheem Green (neck stinger) for at least three weeks after placing him on Injured Reserve Friday. Benson Mayowa (groin) is questionable for Sunday, which leaves only three healthy defensive ends in L.J. Collier, Damontre Moore and rookie fifth-round pick Alton Robinson.

Irvin was Seattle's strongside linebacker on early downs, so Griffin provides needed depth there as well. Griffin moved to that position last year after playing weakside linebacker as a rookie. The Seahawks began using him as a situational edge rusher late last season. He recorded his lone sack in a playoff loss at Green Bay.

Griffin was waived on cut-down day and signed to Seattle's practice squad after going unclaimed. Coach Pete Carroll hinged at the time that Griffin would likely be back on the active roster before long.

The Seahawks are also elevating defensive back Ryan Neal, per Yates. They need depth at cornerback with starter Quinton Dunbar (knee) and special-teams captain Neiko Thorpe (hip) listed as questionable for Sunday, though Carroll was optimistic about Dunbar playing.

Both Griffin and Neal are only being elevated for Sunday's game and will revert back to Seattle's practice squad on Monday, per Yates. A new rule this year allows teams to move players from the practice squad to the active roster for game day then immediately put them back on the practice squad without exposing them to waivers.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.