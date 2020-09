COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers will be without two of their starting defensive linemen for at least the next three games after putting defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive tackle Justin Jones on injured reserve Saturday.

Ingram practiced Wednesday and Thursday but did not go Friday because of a knee injury. Ingram and Joey Bosa have combined to form one of the league's top pass-rushing duos in recent years, but Bosa could be drawing more double teams after recording two sacks in the first two games.

Jones suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday in a 23-20 overtime loss to Kansas City.

Uchenna Nwosu is expected to start in place of Ingram for Sunday's game against Carolina, and Jerry Tillery, last year's first-round pick, would get the call for Jones. The team also put linebacker Asmar Bilal on IR.

The Chargers have promoted guard Ryan Groy, linebacker Malik Jefferson and defensive end Jessie Lemonier to the roster. They also activated safety Jahleel Addae and running back Darius Bradwell from the practice squad for Sunday's game.