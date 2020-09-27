San Francisco 49ers standout defensive end Nick Bosa is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL and cartilage damage in his left knee this week in Los Angeles, sources told ESPN.

The 49ers are optimistic Bosa will return in time for next season, but much still will depend on the surgery and the rehab.

There was additional cartilage damage in the knee, but the 49ers hope that won't hinder Bosa's comeback.

Bosa also has to pass a COVID-19 test before undergoing surgery. He isn't the only Niners defensive lineman who needs knee surgery; 2017 first-round draft pick Solomon Thomas does as well. The Niners want to let the swelling in Thomas' knee go down first before he undergoes surgery.

The defending NFC champion 49ers have been devastated by injuries this season. Aside from the season-ending injuries to Bosa and Thomas, San Francisco will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), star tight end George Kittle (knee), running backs Raheem Mostert (knee) and Tevin Coleman (knee), cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), defensive end Dee Ford (back) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (thigh) on Sunday against the New York Giants.

The Niners have received some positive injury news in recent says, as wide receiver Deebo Samuel looked great in workouts this past week, according to coach Kyle Shanahan, and is expected to return to practice this week. Samuel underwent surgery in June to repair a Jones fracture in his left foot and opened this season on injured reserve.

"I'm optimistic he'll be back next week," Shanahan said Friday. "He had a real good week, last week hitting the rehab hard with all those guys. Just being able to watch him work out here on the side, he looks real good running routes, and he's been able to do it without pain. So I'd expect to get him back next week."

Shanahan was unwilling to guarantee that Samuel would be active for next Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles; he first wants to see how Samuel looks and feels during practice this week.