New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who will miss his second straight game Sunday night with a high ankle sprain, was "moving really well" during Friday's workout and wants to play in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, a league source told ESPN.

Thomas' availability ultimately will hinge on whether he is cleared by doctors, but the record-setting receiver "looked good" this weekend, according to the source.

Thomas has not practiced since he suffered the ankle injury during the final minutes of New Orleans' Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints chose not to place Thomas on injured reserve, a move that would have required him to miss at least three games.

New Orleans' offense struggled without Thomas in this past Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, leading to scrutiny over Drew Brees' lack of downfield passes.

Thomas won the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year award last season after setting the NFL record with 149 catches in a season.

ESPN's Mike Triplett contributed to this report.