While the Las Vegas Raiders have listed tight end Darren Waller (knee) and running back Josh Jacobs (hip) as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, both are expected to play, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Waller had 12 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints on Monday and drew praise from Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Waller has 18 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown on the season.
In other injury news:
It doesn't sound overly encouraging but Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, is not expected to have his final status decided until about 90 minutes before Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, a source tells Schefter. "It's nip and tuck, up in the air," one Falcons' source said Saturday.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is nursing a "pretty significant knee bruise" that hasn't responded as well or as quickly as the team had hoped, a source tells Schefter. It is a painful injury, and Brown easily could wind up missing more time with the slow-healing nature of it.