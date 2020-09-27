Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season is here. The tributes to Kobe Bryant continue in Philly, while the long-awaited Watt brothers family reunion in Pittsburgh produced some fun candid shots. And other players around the league continue to impress with their fashion choices on the way into the stadium.
Here's our roundup of the best pregame threads, entrances, scenes from the field and more.
The Week 3 NFL schedule features some exquisite matchups, capped off with a monster on Monday Night Football, as the Kansas City Chiefs square off with the Baltimore Ravens. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each matchup and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 3 game guide.
Best arrival looks
Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson pays tribute to the Black Mamba with his pregame look:
8 x 24 🐍@DeSeanJackson10 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EBjcsBvB4c— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2020
Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield are stylin' and profilin' before their game against Washington:
Time to clock in 💼#WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/HnKdNPG0K9— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2020
Look good, play good. Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard and Houston Texans linebacker Jacob Martin rock two of the best shirts we've seen this season:
Byard ready for business 🔒 @KB31_Era | #TENvsMIN pic.twitter.com/Mt37KOuNL4— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) September 27, 2020
💧Gameday fresh 💧#HOUvsPIT | #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/g17DhVvt5J— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2020
Denim never goes out of style, as Los Angeles Rams defensive back John Johnson III knows:
.@iamjohnthethird in the house. pic.twitter.com/5rRP2qtBXl— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 27, 2020
Best brotherly reunion
For J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt, Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-Houston Texans game is all about family:
The progress of a Watt family photo 😂#HOUvsPIT pic.twitter.com/8JRkoAhuH6— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2020
The group chat but IRL. pic.twitter.com/xsMxNgQozw— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2020
Best pregame cleats
Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater represents Neighborhood of Hope Dealer on his cleats.
Teddy B #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/ULd0yuLEm0— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 27, 2020
Cam Newton never disappoints with his sartorial splendor, and his Week 3 pregame cleats are no exception:
Universes collide.@CameronNewton's pregame cleats. pic.twitter.com/aVM7k7dPZ2— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 27, 2020
In the stands
The Seattle Seahawks are honoring high school football in the state with jerseys in the stands.
New this season: Hundreds of jerseys are laid out in Sections 108 & 110 to showcase the great tradition of high school football in the state of WA. #DALvsSEA pic.twitter.com/gXmevp8hWr— CenturyLink Field (@CenturyLink_Fld) September 27, 2020
With limited fans at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, there certainly is "ample parking day or night":
Happy gameday, friendly neighbors!@SouthPark | @ComedyCentral pic.twitter.com/06JepLZnI3— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 27, 2020
Best pregame drills
Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley gets his players ready for the Bengals:
Duce bringing the intensity.#CINvsPHI | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gXXRr2ptXQ— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 27, 2020
Look out!
OBJ coming straight into your living room 😤 @obj @Browns pic.twitter.com/ftCuDdsvBn— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 27, 2020
Best new addition to the Giants' locker room
With Saquon Barkley sidelined, Big Blue has boosted its backfield with Devonta Freeman:
First day at the office 💼 @devontafreeman | #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/IfzlZExF3J— New York Giants (@Giants) September 27, 2020
Best of the rest
Ready. pic.twitter.com/KSkvD0NkYV— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 27, 2020
Stylin' on Sunday 🌟 #DALvsSEA | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/6dmYwiUdt1— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 27, 2020
⏰'ed in.#CHIvsATL | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/XjZahBqiZp— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 27, 2020
📍We have arrived pic.twitter.com/leDBOiQKRg— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) September 27, 2020
Clocking in 💼@JamesWashington | @joehaden23 | @Bud_Dupree pic.twitter.com/3CYEuSItoq— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 27, 2020
Sunday morning attire.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 27, 2020
More 📷s: https://t.co/jjtI7iQfkx pic.twitter.com/haGbnuGV37