Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears while recovering from a hamstring injury.

Jones injured his left hamstring before the season then strained it again during last week's 40-39 loss at Dallas. He did not practice all week leading up to the Bears game, but Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Jones would be a game-time decision.

With Jones out of the lineup, the Falcons will look to Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage as the primary receivers with tight end Hayden Hurst another top option for quarterback Matt Ryan. Christian Blake is likely to see more snaps at receiver with Jones out.

Through two games, Jones is the Falcons' third-leading receiver with 11 catches for 181 yards and no touchdowns. He is one catch away from surpassing Roddy White as the franchise's all-time leader in receptions (they are tied at 808).

Jones missed one game last season because of a shoulder injury that kept him out of a Thanksgiving matchup with the rival New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons and Jones have a little more time to prepare for Week 4 with an ESPN Monday Night Football matchup at Green Bay.

The Falcons also are without three key members of the secondary with rookie corner A.J. Terrell placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) ruled out with injuries. Additionally, defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), starting linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring), starting right tackle Kaleb McGary (MCL) and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat are all inactive.