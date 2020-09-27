Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young was ruled out with a groin injury suffered in the second quarter of the Football Team's game at Cleveland.

Young rushed quarterback Baker Mayfield on a third down play early in the second quarter. At the end of the play, Young appeared to be slightly affected by his leg. He walked to the locker room, where according to the Fox broadcast it got worse and he was quickly ruled out.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick, had 2.5 sacks in Washington's first two games. The Football Team does have veteran Ryan Kerrigan to replace Young. Young missed time in camp with a hip flexor.

It doesn't help Washington's line that Matt Ioannidis also was ruled out in the first half because of an arm injury. Washington also has depth inside, but Ioannidis is one of its better pass-rushers. He has 1.5 sacks this season after recording 8.5 last year.