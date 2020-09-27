Texans' Will Fuller bounces back with go-ahead TD catch vs. Steelers

A week after not being targeted once, Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller was back to finding the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson found Fuller for a 14-yard touchdown late in the second quarter in the back left corner of the end zone for his first touchdown of the season. The touchdown gave Houston a 21-17 halftime lead.

The touchdown pass came with 24 seconds left in the first half. According to ESPN Stats & Information, last season Watson only had two passing touchdowns with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.

Fuller finished the first half with three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.