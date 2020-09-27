PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two offensive starters for the second half against the Houston Texans.

Both wide receiver Diontae Johnson (concussion) and fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) have been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Johnson appeared to sustain his injury on a 9-yard reverse in the second quarter during a drive that resulted in a touchdown to Eric Ebron.

Johnson was targeted twice and didn't have a catch. He also had a fair catch on a punt at the 5-yard line. With Johnson out, James Washington is getting more playing time and has two catches on three targets for 13 yards.