Add two more key players to the San Francisco 49ers' ever-expanding list of injuries.

Tight end Jordan Reed (knee, ankle) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) suffered injuries in the first half of the team's game against the New York Giants on Sunday. The team ruled Reed and Moseley out for the rest of the game at halftime.

Reed suffered an apparent left leg and ankle injury with 1:13 left in the first when he attempted to drag his feet in the back of the end zone on a throw from quarterback Nick Mullens. Reed was unable to make the catch and immediately grabbed for his left leg as he tumbled to the ground. Reed's departure left Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner as the Niners' only healthy remaining tight ends.

Moseley's injury happened on the first play of the second quarter as he and safety Jaquiski Tartt converged on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after a 19-yard run. Tartt and Moseley collided, with Moseley taking the worst of it. Dontae Johnson replaced Moseley.

The loss of Reed and Moseley only added to San Francisco's lengthy list of injury issues. Defensive end Dee Ford (back), quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps), tight end George Kittle (knee) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) were all pregame inactives after suffering injuries last week against the Jets, a game also played at MetLife Stadium.

The Niners are also without running back Tevin Coleman (knee), receiver Richie James Jr. (hamstring), receiver Deebo Samuel (foot) and cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), all of whom are on injured reserve but expected to return in the coming weeks.

Defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and wideout Jalen Hurd are all out for the season with torn anterior cruciate ligaments.