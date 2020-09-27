        <
          Cleveland Browns have first winning record in six years

          Chubb, Hunt help Browns edge Washington (0:59)

          Nick Chubb finds the end zone twice on the ground, while Kareem Hunt records one through the air, as Cleveland defeats Washington 34-20. (0:59)

          4:00 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          CLEVELAND -- Finally, the Cleveland Browns have a winning record again.

          With a 34-20 victory over Washington on Sunday, the Browns moved to 2-1, giving them a record above .500 for the first time in six years.

          Cleveland had gone 90 consecutive weeks without a winning record, which was by far the longest active streak in the NFL. The Browns were last above .500 going into Week 15 of the 2014 season, when they were 7-6, then lost their final three games. Over the next three seasons, Cleveland would win just four games combined.

          On Sunday, the Browns trailed Washington 20-17 in the fourth quarter until Baker Mayfield found rookie tight end Harrison Bryant for a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown pass with 11:19 to play. Cleveland intercepted Dwayne Haskins for a third time on Washington's ensuing series, then running back Nick Chubb put the Browns back in command for good with a 20-yard touchdown run, his second score of the day.

          The New York Giants now hold the longest streak without a winning record at 55 weeks.