CLEVELAND -- Finally, the Cleveland Browns have a winning record again.

With a 34-20 victory over Washington on Sunday, the Browns moved to 2-1, giving them a record above .500 for the first time in six years.

Cleveland had gone 90 consecutive weeks without a winning record, which was by far the longest active streak in the NFL. The Browns were last above .500 going into Week 15 of the 2014 season, when they were 7-6, then lost their final three games. Over the next three seasons, Cleveland would win just four games combined.

On Sunday, the Browns trailed Washington 20-17 in the fourth quarter until Baker Mayfield found rookie tight end Harrison Bryant for a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown pass with 11:19 to play. Cleveland intercepted Dwayne Haskins for a third time on Washington's ensuing series, then running back Nick Chubb put the Browns back in command for good with a 20-yard touchdown run, his second score of the day.

The New York Giants now hold the longest streak without a winning record at 55 weeks.