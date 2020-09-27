        <
          Social media reacts to another week and another huge blown lead for Atlanta Falcons

          5:11 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          Oh no, Atlanta Falcons. You did it again. Another big, second-half lead, and another loss. This time to the Chicago Bears, who switched from Mitchell Trubisky to backup QB Nick Foles.

          According to ESPN Stats and Information research, no team in the last 20 years had blown two 15-point, fourth-quarter leads in the same season. The Falcons have now done it in consecutive weeks.

          According to Elias, The Bears are the first team in NFL history to win two games in a single season where they were trailing by at least 16 points entering the fourth quarter.

          Given that the Bears got behind and made a much-anticipated QB change, there were emotional swings for both teams. But for the NFL's GOAT lead-blowers, the internet was again an unkind place.