Nick Foles replaces Mitchell Trubisky as the Bears' QB and throws three fourth-quarter touchdowns to give Chicago come-from-behind victory over Atlanta. (0:53)

Foles leads Bears to comeback win in relief of Trubisky (0:53)

Oh no, Atlanta Falcons. You did it again. Another big, second-half lead, and another loss. This time to the Chicago Bears, who switched from Mitchell Trubisky to backup QB Nick Foles.

According to ESPN Stats and Information research, no team in the last 20 years had blown two 15-point, fourth-quarter leads in the same season. The Falcons have now done it in consecutive weeks.

According to Elias, The Bears are the first team in NFL history to win two games in a single season where they were trailing by at least 16 points entering the fourth quarter.

Given that the Bears got behind and made a much-anticipated QB change, there were emotional swings for both teams. But for the NFL's GOAT lead-blowers, the internet was again an unkind place.

MATT RYAN PICKED 😳



Bears beat the Falcons 30-26.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/YjZFEmUxZt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 27, 2020

Nick Foles undefeated as a Bear. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 27, 2020

The Falcons had a 99.9% win probability against the Cowboys and lost.



The Falcons had a 99.6% win probability against the Bears and lost.



Back to back weeks. pic.twitter.com/RoBag3lnHU — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 27, 2020

Trubisky watching the bears celebrate the win pic.twitter.com/35jpGEKSYm — TheMackDaddy (@TheMackDaddy5) September 27, 2020

I wanna say I can't believe it but I picked the bears lmao 😆 pic.twitter.com/WgalM1myAB — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) September 27, 2020

The Falcons at the Bears game today. pic.twitter.com/zx30cYeVCN — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) September 27, 2020

Looking at Falcons fans pic.twitter.com/pcVuPFPLme — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 27, 2020

falcons gotta factory restart then reinstall the os from the 2016 backup save — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) September 27, 2020

"who can keep a lead?"

the falcons: pic.twitter.com/I6m6rIalpT — cw 👁 (@illestchase) September 27, 2020

Opposing teams when they go down by double digits to the Falcons: pic.twitter.com/Je4aDuAdcH — Zames☂️ (@Zames231) September 27, 2020

NFL teams down 20 in the 4th quarter against the Falcons: pic.twitter.com/TVkivOmxej — ⁵ (@5lacco) September 27, 2020

A visual timespan of how that game went for the Atlanta Falcons pic.twitter.com/9E6my8EpaJ — The Warehouse Gang (@WarehouseGang) September 27, 2020