INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers joined elite company early in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Rivers became just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to throw at least 400 touchdown passes in their career when he completed a 1-yard score to tight end Mo Alie-Cox on the second play of the second quarter.

Rivers now joins Drew Brees (550), Tom Brady (544), Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508) and Dan Marino (420) as the only quarterbacks to accomplish that feat in their career.

Favre and Marino are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Manning will be a first-ballot in 2021 with Brees and Brady also expecting to be first-ballot picks once they retire.

Rivers threw the first 397 touchdown passes of his career during his 16 seasons with the Chargers. He's thrown at least 30 touchdown passes in a season six times in his career.

Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million contract with the Colts in March to replace Jacoby Brissett as the starter. Rivers has started 231 straight games, which is second to only Favre's 297 consecutive starts.