Heads-up play by Cowboys' Trevon Diggs turns Seahawks TD into fumble

Dallas Cowboys rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs turned a Seattle Seahawks touchdown into a fumble with a heads-up play on second-and-11 from the Seattle 37.

Beaten badly by DK Metcalf, Diggs chased down the Seahawks receiver before he crossed the goal line and punched the ball through the back of the end zone to force a touchback.

Instead of allowing their second touchdown pass of the first quarter of more than 40 yards, Diggs' play gave the Cowboys the ball at their 20. It went down as a 62-yard completion but it could have been much worse for a Cowboys defense that has been susceptible to the big play.

The game at Seattle's CenturyLink Field was tied 9-9 midway through the second quarter.