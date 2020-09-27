Cardinals' Kyler Murray stutter steps past Lions' defense for TD

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kyler Murray took the snap from under center at the 1-yard-line and hid the ball with his left hand. Then the Arizona Cardinals' second-year quarterback took off to his left on a designed run, rolling out of the pocket with a burst of quickness. He switched the ball to his right hand just before facing up with Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah.

First, Murray hesitated.

Then he juked outside.

Then he juked inside.

Then he cut back outside, leaving Okudah grasping at air, before diving across the goal line to beat Lions safety Duron Harmon and put the Cardinals ahead 13-10 -- briefly -- on Sunday. It was Murray's eighth career rushing touchdown, tied with the Texans' Deshaun Watson for the second most by a QB since Murray debuted last season (the Bills' Josh Allen leads with 11).