          Donte Jackson's interception return flips field, helps Panthers extend lead

          6:04 PM ET
          • David NewtonESPN Staff Writer
          The message all week for the Carolina Panthers was, "Get pressure on the quarterback and good things will happen."

          Sometimes they happen when there's not pressure.

          Second-year cornerback Donte Jackson jumped a Justin Herbert first-and-10 pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen as the Chargers were driving with 22 seconds left in the first half and returned it 66 yards for a big swing.

          The Panthers turned that into a 22-yard field goal, Joey Slye's fourth of the half, for an 18-7 halftime lead Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

          Perhaps earlier pressure from a Carolina defense that had no sacks and only six pressures going into the game played a role in Herbert's poor decision. Herbert was sacked twice in the first half, the second resulting in a fumble.

          Carolina forced three first-half turnovers after totaling only three in the first two games.