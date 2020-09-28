Tyler Lockett connects with Russell Wilson for three touchdowns in Seattle's win over the Dallas. (0:53)

SEATTLE -- Another week, another record for Russell Wilson.

And thanks to his five touchdown passes Sunday to bail out near-collapse by his defense, another nail-biting win for the 3-0 Seattle Seahawks over the Dallas Cowboys.

Seattle prevailed 38-31 at CenturyLink Field when defensive back Ryan Neal -- just elevated from the practice squad on Saturday -- picked off Dak Prescott in the end zone with six seconds left.

Wilson now has 14 touchdown passes this season, breaking the record Patrick Mahomes set in 2018 for the most in NFL history through a team's first three games. Wilson also became the fifth player in league history to throw at least four touchdown passes in three straight games, joining Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Mahomes and Drew Brees.

With how poor the Seahawks' pass defense has been this season, they may need Wilson to keep up that scorching pace.

Seattle allowed Dallas to storm back from a 30-15 deficit early in the third quarter and take a 31-30 lead with just over four minutes left. Wilson then capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive by hitting DK Metcalf for his fifth touchdown of the game.

That extended Wilson's NFL lead in career fourth-quarter or overtime comebacks, giving him 33 (including playoffs) since he entered the league in 2012.

Wilson threw three first-half touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett, one to Jacob Hollister and one to Metcalf, who would have had two had it not been for a forgettable gaffe early in the game. He beat Trevon Diggs for what was about to be a 63-yard touchdown but slowed up before crossing the goal line and casually held the ball untucked in his right hand, exposing it long enough for Diggs to poke the ball out for a touchback.

Metcalf finished with 110 yards on four catches while Lockett caught nine passes for 100 yards.

The Seahawks' defense has allowed at least 450 yards in three straight games for the first time in franchise history, according to ESPN Stats & Information. To potentially make matters worse, All-Pro strong safety Jamal Adams left in the fourth quarter with a groin injury and didn't return.

Seattle also lost running back Chris Carson and linebacker Jordyn Brooks to injuries Sunday. Brooks, Seattle's first-round pick, made his first career start with Bruce Irvin suffering a season-ending knee injury last week.