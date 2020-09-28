For the second straight year, New York Jets coach Adam Gase is facing media questions about his job security.

Team brass will evaluate Gase this week, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported before the Jets' third straight blowout loss -- a 36-7 clunker Sunday to the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets play the also-winless Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

If the Jets drop to 0-4, CEO Christopher Johnson will face intense pressure to make a move.

"I'm going to do what I always do: Come to work tomorrow and try to get things fixed," said Gase, addressing speculation about his future. "It's something I can't worry about. I have to focus on getting our guys right."

Gase is 7-12 as the Jets' coach, with 10 losses by double digits. This season, the Jets have lost by 10, 18 and 29 points. Asked if it's embarrassing, Gase said, "Yeah, you don't want to go out there and get your ass kicked. It's frustrating. I'm frustrated for our guys."

Gase came under fire last season after a 1-7 start, but he received strong support from Johnson and rallied the team to a 7-9 finish. Johnson gave him another vote of confidence after the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, a strident Gase supporter, backed his coach after the latest loss.

"I truly believe this, and the guys in the locker room feel the same way: We've been put in great positions to go out there and succeed, to go out and execute a game plan that's put together perfectly for us," said Darnold, a team captain. "It's just about us executing, that's all."

Darnold played one of his worst games as a pro, costing his team 21 points -- two interceptions returned for touchdowns and an interception in the red zone.

"To the fans that are calling for his head, I never really understood that," guard Greg Van Roten said of Gase. "I was on a team last year [Carolina Panthers], we fired the coach and it's not like we started winning. You go further in the tank. I'm not sure what that solves. But I get the frustration; I understand that."

The Panthers fired Ron Rivera at 5-7, then lost their final four games under interim coach Perry Fewell. The Johnson family, which has owned the Jets since 2000, never has made an in-season coaching change.

Gase has been undermined by an inordinate number of injuries. The Jets began Sunday without six starters on offense, and they lost standout rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton (shoulder) in the second quarter. There was no immediate prognosis given by the team.