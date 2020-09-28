The Jacksonville Jaguars will sign veteran kicker Stephen Hauschka after rookie kicker Brandon Wright suffered a groin injury in last Thursday's loss to the Miami Dolphins, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wright was subbing for Josh Lambo, who was placed on injured reserve with a left hip injury.

Hauschka was released by the Buffalo Bills last month after losing the team's kicking competition to rookie kicker Tyler Bass.

Hauschka won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and signed with the Bills four years later, making 87.9% of his kicks in his first season in Buffalo. He made 78.6% of his field goals in each of his past two seasons, however, including just 41.7% of his attempts for 50 yards or longer.

He spent six seasons as Seattle's starting kicker after stints in Baltimore and Denver.