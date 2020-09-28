Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that running back Chris Carson has a first-degree knee strain and took issue with the play that caused his injury.

Carson was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' 38-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday when defensive tackle Trysten Hill executed what's known as a gator-roll tackle. He brought down Carson from behind and, with both players on the ground, continued to hold onto the running back's left leg while rolling over. Hill was not penalized on the play.

"Yeah, I was really pissed about that one," Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle. "I don't know what's going to happen with that, but I was pissed because that guy hurt him, unfortunately."

A source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter that Carson has what's considered a one-to-two-week injury, but the team wants to see how he feels and recovers this week.

"We'll just have to see how that goes," Carroll said.

The Seahawks, 3-0 and atop the NFC West, play at the Miami Dolphins next week then return home to host the Minnesota Vikings before a bye in Week 6.

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright also objected to Hill's tackle and called for the NFL to punish him beyond a fine.

In a tweet to the NFL, Wright wrote that "this needs to be addressed ASAP!! Doing dirty dumb malicious s--- like this can end someone's season! This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn't enough. Im all for guys playing hard but I have zero tolerance for this."

Safety Quandre Diggs quoted Wright's tweet and said Hill "should've been thrown out!"

The Seahawks were hit hard by injuries Sunday for the second week in a row. In addition to losing Carson, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams (groin) and rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) suffered what Carroll called first-degree strains. Rookie right guard Damien Lewis sprained his ankle. Carroll said it's not a high-ankle sprain and that Lewis has a chance to play this week.

Carroll said Adams' groin was "really bothering him" postgame.

"He was really bummed out because he wants to play badly and you can imagine how important it is to him," Carroll said. "But he too had a first-degree strain so we'll see how that goes and we'll just ... go day-by-day with that."

Brooks, the Seahawks' first-round pick, made his first career start Sunday in place of Bruce Irvin, who suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 2. The Seahawks also lost nickelback Marquise Blair to the same injury in that game.

The Seahawks played Sunday without starting right cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) and backup safety Lano Hill (hip), who would be a candidate to start if Adams has to miss time. Carroll said both players, particularly Hill, have a chance to play this week.

"Quinton, we're working on his knee," Carroll said. "We've got to make sure that he bounces back. We'll see how he does. We thought he would make it through the week and it just didn't improve. He had some treatment and some stuff done that gives him a chance. We'll have to wait and see though."