ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos' miserable injury luck continued Monday when defensive tackle Jurrell Casey was diagnosed with a torn biceps and is now expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to team sources.

Casey will become the third Broncos starter who is expected to be lost for the season -- linebacker Von Miller and wide receiver Courtland Sutton are the others. And when he is formally moved to injured reserve in the coming days, Casey, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, will become the fourth Pro Bowl player on the team's IR list, joining Miller, Sutton and cornerback A.J. Bouye. Those players have been named to a combined 15 Pro Bowls.

The Broncos have also been without quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) and running back Phillip Lindsay (toe) and are now one of the league's four 0-3 teams after Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Casey, whom the Broncos acquired from the Tennessee Titans earlier this year for a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, is believed to have suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's loss. Casey played 48 of the team's 68 defensive snaps in the game -- 71% -- which was just slightly lower than his snap count in the first two games combined (74%).

Casey finished the game with four tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. The 10th-year veteran had an MRI Monday morning and the severity of the injury was confirmed.

Following Sunday's loss, Broncos coach Vic Fangio was asked about injuries in the game, and he mentioned only linebacker Austin Calitro, who had left the game with a hamstring injury.

The Broncos face the New York Jets Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.