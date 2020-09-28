NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Titans were without outside linebackers coach and defensive playcaller Shane Bowen against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday due to the COVID-19 protocol.

Bowen was placed in protocol after getting test results back on Saturday morning before the team left for Minnesota.

"Shane wasn't with us and is not currently with us as it stands today because of the [COVID-19] protocol that we have to follow," head coach Mike Vrabel said.

Vrabel called the plays on defense since Bowen was not with the team. Special teams coach Craig Aukerman was also given a headset to handle any necessary responsibilities if Vrabel was unavailable for an extended period of time.

Vrabel didn't reveal any timetable when asked about Bowen's return. While Bowen is away, Vrabel and defensive assistant Matt Edwards will work with the outside linebackers during practice. Edwards has worked with the group since training camp.

Vrabel also said he hopes to get offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson back on the practice field this week. Wilson was placed into the COVID-19 protocol earlier this month.