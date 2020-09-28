The Houston Texans are bringing in safety Earl Thomas for a workout and his signing this week is more likely than not, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Baltimore Ravens abruptly parted ways with seven-time Pro Bowl selection in August after Thomas had an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.

The Ravens said they terminated Thomas' contract for personal conduct that adversely affected the team. A source told Schefter that Thomas, 31, punched Clark during the practice.

On Monday, the Texans put safety A.J. Moore on injured reserve with a hamstring, although he is expected to return later this season. Moore is eligible to return from injured reserve after Week 6. If Thomas signs and plays significant snaps for Houston, he will replace Eric Murray, who signed a three-year, $20 million contract in March as a free agent. He played 91% of the defensive snaps in Sunday's loss but struggled in coverage against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Through three games, Houston does not have an interception, one of three teams this season in that fold. Thomas' 30 interceptions rank third since he entered the NFL in 2010.

The Texans also rank 29th in opponent QBR (75.6) and have allowed at least 28 points in all three games this season.

It all adds up to an 0-3 mark after losses to the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers. The Texans sit three games back of the Titans in the AFC South.

While the Texans have held opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 220 net passing yards in every game this season, that is in part because of how well opponents are running the ball against them. After Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 138 yards in his debut in Week 1 and the Ravens ran for 230 yards the following week, the Steelers had 169 rushing yards on 38 carries on Sunday.