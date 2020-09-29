Patrick Mahomes throws a dime to Tyreek Hill, who leaps over Marcus Peters in the end zone for the touchdown. (0:31)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the fastest passer in NFL history to 10,000 career yards in the first quarter of Monday night's 34-20 victory over the host Baltimore Ravens.

Mahomes, in his 34th regular-season start, completed a 13-yard pass to Travis Kelce that put him over the 10,000-yard mark. Kurt Warner previously held the record at 36 games.

Mahomes finished with 385 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. The 25-year-old tied Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford for second in games with three passing TDs at age 25 or younger with 17, surpassing Peyton Manning. Dan Marino holds that mark with 28.

In his first season as a starter in 2018, Mahomes became only the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in one season.