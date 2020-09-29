Stephania Bell reports that Eagles TE Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured left ankle against the Bengals, and it depends on the type of fracture in order to determine how long he will be out. (1:45)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has a small fracture in his ankle, a league source confirmed.

He is out indefinitely, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, stripping quarterback Carson Wentz of yet another weapon.

Goedert limped off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals following a short completion and did not return. He entered Week 3 as the team leader in targets, catches, receiving yards and yards after the catch. The offense clearly missed him the rest of the way against Cincinnati, as Wentz managed just 225 passing yards on 47 attempts (4.8 average).

"Losing a guy like Dallas that has a huge role in protections [and the] run game, but he's a playmaker with the ball in his hands and down the field. He's a big part of our game plan every week, and so losing him, we obviously had to make some adjustments on the fly, [which] makes it tough," coach Doug Pederson said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was first to report Goedert's fracture.

The Eagles also lost DeSean Jackson to a hamstring injury Sunday. He is considered day-to-day, and the team is optimistic he'll be able to play Sunday night at the San Francisco 49ers, according to Pederson.

Rookie receiver Jalen Reagor, meanwhile, remains sidelined with a UCL tear in his thumb.

Philadelphia could get some relief in the form of Alshon Jeffery (Lisfranc), who is expected to ramp up his participation in practice this week in hopes of returning sometime in the near future.