The Los Angeles Chargers placed cornerback Chris Harris Jr., on injured reserve Tuesday with a foot injury.

Harris suffered the injury midway through the third quarter of Sunday's loss to Carolina and was out the rest of the game. The team did not put a timetable on how long he'd be out, but he will miss at least the next three games by being on injured reserve.

He had played every defensive snap up until the injury and was considered integral to the Chargers' secondary.

Harris came to the Chargers via free agency last offseason after spending nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he made four Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl.

The Chargers (0-3) appear to be without eight starters now because of injury.