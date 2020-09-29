HOUSTON -- After meeting with safety Earl Thomas and conducting a physical, the Houston Texans do not plan to sign the free agent, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Houston had a workout scheduled with Thomas, but it did not take place.

The Texans are continuing their search for help at the position, but are not planning to make any moves at this time, a source confirmed to ESPN. On Monday, the Texans put safety A.J. Moore on injured reserve after he injured his hamstring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the decision to not sign Thomas is not related to COVID-19, but a decision made by the Texans.

Thomas, 31, has been a free agent since he was cut by the Baltimore Ravens in August after Thomas had an on-field altercation with teammate Chuck Clark. The Ravens said they terminated Thomas' contract for personal conduct that adversely affected the team. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Thomas punched Clark during the practice.

The Texans are 0-3 and are just one of three teams without an interception this season. The Texans also rank 29th in opponent QBR (75.6) and have allowed at least 28 points in all three games.