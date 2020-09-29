Patrick Mahomes proves to be no match for the Ravens defense as he puts five total touchdowns on the board in a 34-20 win. (1:37)

The year 2020 keeps getting better for Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Brittany Matthews, his fiancée, announced on social media they will soon be having a baby. The couple has been together for years and recently became engaged.

Mahomes' year got off to a great start in January, when he led the Chiefs to their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 50 years. Mahomes then was the MVP of Super Bowl LIV as the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes received the richest contract in U.S. team sports history over the summer when he signed a 10-year extension that could pay him almost $500 million. Mahomes shortly before the start of season received his Super Bowl championship ring and became engaged on the same day.

The Chiefs are 3-0 after Monday night's 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes has nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions and leads the NFL in QBR at 91.8.