Adam Schefter explains why the NFL has brought the hammer down with heavy fines on multiple teams -- including the Seahawks, 49ers and Broncos -- for mask violations during their games. (0:39)

The NFL has issued another strong warning to coaches who won't wear masks on the sideline during games, threatening suspensions and forfeiture of draft picks as punishment for failing to comply with COVID-19 game-day protocols, according to a league memo obtained Wednesday by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The strongly worded memo, sent to coaches, general managers and team executives, includes a passage in which the NFL says it will "address lack of compliance with accountability measures that may include ... suspensions and/or forfeiture of draft picks."

It marks the second time this month that the NFL has warned coaches to comply with coronavirus-related protocols by wearing a mask on the sideline.

The league has already fined four head coaches this season -- Las Vegas' Jon Gruden, New Orleans' Sean Payton, Denver's Vic Fangio and the Rams' Sean McVay -- for not wearing masks on the sideline during games.