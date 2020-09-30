Patrick Mahomes overwhelms the Ravens' defense as he puts five total touchdowns on the board in a 34-20 win. (1:37)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs rookie cornerback L'Jarius Sneed broke his collarbone in Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens, a source said.

Sneed, a fourth-round draft pick from Louisiana Tech, has been a pleasant surprise for the Chiefs. He started the first three games and is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with two.

His rapid development has been an important factor in the Chiefs' 3-0 start.

L'Jarius Sneed walks back to the locker room after being injured on Monday night. Rob Carr/Getty Images

One starting cornerback, Bashaud Breeland, is serving a four-game NFL suspension. The other, Charvarius Ward, fractured his hand in the Week 1 game and did not play in Week 2.

Ward replaced Sneed after the injury against the Ravens and played with his hand heavily wrapped.

