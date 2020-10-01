The Baltimore Ravens signed All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a five-year, $98.75 million extension Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The agreement, which averages $19.75 million per season, makes Humphrey the second-highest-paid cornerback behind Jalen Ramsey ($20 million per season).

Humphrey, 24, is considered the Ravens' top defensive player over the past three seasons. The deal, which was later announced by the team, runs through the 2026 season.

The No. 16 overall pick by the Ravens in the 2017 draft, Humphrey has quickly developed into a defensive playmaker. Last season he was one of three NFL defenders to record at least three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries (Minkah Fitzpatrick and Harrison Smith were the others).

He has an interception and a forced fumble during the Ravens' 2-1 start in 2020.