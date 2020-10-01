EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, who underwent April neck surgery, will be active for the first time Thursday night.

The former longtime Baltimore Ravens starter and Super Bowl MVP will serve as Sam Darnold's primary backup as the Jets (0-3) face Flacco's previous team, the Denver Broncos (0-3), at MetLife Stadium.

Flacco, 35, hasn't played since last Oct. 27, when he started for the Broncos. He landed on injured reserve with a neck injury and was released by Denver after the season.

Looking for a veteran backup, the Jets signed Flacco in May knowing he'd miss two or three games as he recovered.

Mike White, who didn't see any action in the first three games as Darnold's backup, was released. He likely will he added to the practice squad.

In other pregame moves, the Jets released veteran cornerback Nate Hairston. They activated wide receiver Jeff Smith from injured reserve and added three players from the practice squad -- cornerbacks Lamar Jackson and Javelin Guidry and wide receiver Lawrence Cager.