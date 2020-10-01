GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Davante Adams still doesn't know if he'll play on Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons and now the receiver who stepped up in his place last week is on the injury list, leaving Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers potentially without two of his top receivers this week.

Allen Lazard, who set career highs with six receptions for 146 yards in last Sunday's win over the Saints, has a core muscle injury and did not attend practice on Thursday.

Lazard's scans will be examined by noted specialist Dr. Williams Meyers of Philadelphia and a course of action -- surgery or rehab -- will be determined, sources told ESPN. Lazard finished the game against the Saints and gave no indication that he was injured when speaking to reporters on Sunday.

Meyers performed core muscle surgery on Packers tight end Robert Tonyan this past offseason and has previously done the procedure on former Packers receiver Geronimo Allison and former cornerback Damarious Randall among others. Randall returned the fastest, missing five games during the 2016 season.

The Packers have three other receivers on their active roster: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Malik Taylor and Darrius Shepherd (who was signed off the practice squad last week). Adams, who did not play against the Saints after missing practice all last week because of a hamstring injury, practiced on a limited basis Thursday but wouldn't proclaim himself cleared for Monday night just yet.

"I will be making sure I feel normal -- like before it happened -- before I step out there," Adams said Thursday. "So we're doing our thing to make sure that that's the case."

Last week, the Packers gave Adams all the way up until gametime before ruling him out. "That was the plan all week long was to get a good feel to see how I felt come pre-game, just to give me all the time I needed and came to the conclusion that I wasn't quite ready yet," Adams said. "It was close. I felt good, but I wanted to be as smart as possible so we decided to hold off on that."

Valdes-Scantling had seven catches for 160 yards and a touchdown in the first two games combined but caught just one pass for 5 yards in Week 3. Neither Taylor nor Shepherd has a reception this season. Both were primarily practice-squad players last season, although Shepherd appeared in six games.

Another receiver, Equanimeous St. Brown, was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 19 because of a knee injury and isn't eligible to return until after next week's bye. The Packers signed two receivers to their practice squad this week: Caleb Scott and Juwann Winfree, joining another receiver on the practice squad in Robert Foster.

Rodgers raved about Shepherd's improvement on Thursday.

"He was as productive as just about anybody in camp, and I really like his approach," Rodgers said. "He's the one who's always in Davante's ear, listening to what he's talking about. Damn near every time I come in the Hutson Center during training camp when we're starting practice, I walk in and do the same thing, put my helmet down. And Shep is picking Davante's brain about releases and certain things.

"And look, I try and pay attention as much as I possibly can, but that sticks with you. That impacts you. You're seeing just that desire to improve and get better. And then you see it on the field. You see him consistently using those releases, making plays and I'm really proud of him, just sticking with it, getting activated to the roster and I do have a lot of trust in him."