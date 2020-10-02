Dianna Russini gives the latest on additional Titans players testing positive for the coronavirus. (0:39)

Two more Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Officials from the NFL and the NFL Players Association are in Nashville to check into the spread of the coronavirus on the team, sources told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

Four players -- starting nose tackle DaQuan Jones, linebacker Kamalei Correa, long-snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson -- and five team personnel members tested positive earlier this week. On Thursday, the NFL announced that one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Titans placed cornerback Kristian Fulton on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

That brings the total to a combined 13 players and team personnel who have tested positive for the Titans this week.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that some of the players who tested positive were experiencing flu-like symptoms.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that the Titans' game with the Pittsburgh Steelers would not be played during Week 4 after the additional positive coronavirus tests on the Tennessee team.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.