In a memo to teams on Friday, the NFL said it has extended its agreement with the NFL Players Association to continue daily COVID-19 testing on non-game days, including during bye weeks.

As a result of the required daily testing, players and coaches will not be allowed to leave the team's city during the bye week. Those exempt from testing will need to report to the club facility daily for screening and a temperature check.

The memo, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN, comes in the wake of more positive tests within the Tennessee Titans' organization, which led to the postponement of the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

Two more players tested positive Friday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, which brings the team's total number of positive cases to 13.

If a player misses a test without permission from his team, the NFL Management Council and the NFLPA, he faces a $50,000 fine for a first missed test, a one-game suspension for a second missed test, and more discipline for three or more missed tests, which could include additional suspensions.

Also, a player or coach who misses a daily test without authorization during the bye week must have five negative PCR tests, each taken 24 hours apart, before being allowed back into the team facility. If a player misses mandatory team activities during this time, he is subject to further discipline or lost earnings.