The game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, which was postponed from Sunday after an outbreak of positive coronavirus tests within the Titans organization, has been rescheduled for Week 7 on Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Steelers at Baltimore Ravens game will move from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. ET.

Two more Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, bringing the total to a combined 13 players and team personnel who have tested positive for the Titans this week. An additional member of the organization, outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen, tested positive Saturday.

Officials from the NFL and the NFL Players Association are in Nashville to check into the spread of the coronavirus on the team, sources told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

Also on Friday, in a memo obtained by ESPN, the NFL announced it was extending daily testing indefinitely, including during bye weeks.

Tickets for the original date of the Steelers at Titans game will be honored on Oct. 25, according to the Titans.

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, have had no positive results in coronavirus testing, and their facility reopened Thursday.