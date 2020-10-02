TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not only be without Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin Sunday against the Chargers, but also running back Leonard Fournette, coach Bruce Arians announced Friday.

Their speedy wideout Scotty Miller's status is also in jeopardy due to a hip/groin injury.

"Leonard and Chris will both be out for this ball game," Arians said. "We'll see how Scotty feels tomorrow."

Godwin suffered the injury on an out route in the third quarter of the Bucs' 31-17 win over the Denver Broncos last week. He underwent an MRI Monday, revealing a mild hamstring pull. A hamstring injury also forced Godwin to miss the final two games of the season last year, yet he still finished the year with 1,333 receiving yards - third-most in the NFL.

Godwin also missed Week 2 this season with a concussion.

Leonard Fournette has two rushing TDs since joining the Bucs despite not starting. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

Fournette suffered his injury on a run play while being tackled early in the fourth quarter Sunday. Despite not having a starting role since joining the Bucs just prior to Week 1, Fournette has averaged 5.13 yards per carry, with two rushing touchdowns already this season.

Miller missed two days of practice this week but was able to practice Friday.

Arians expects rookies Tyler Johnson and Ke'Shawn Vaughn to step into bigger roles Sunday.

Starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who left the Bucs-Broncos game with a hamstring/groin injury and did not return, will be active, Arians said.

"Sean practiced some yesterday. He practiced in full today. He's ready to go," Arians said.

When asked if he would have any limitations, Arians said, "None whatsoever."