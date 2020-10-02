The Seattle Seahawks will be without All-Pro safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show.

Carroll told Seattle's KIRO Radio 97.3 FM that running back Chris Carson "had an excellent week ... and was able to really show that he was ready. He just bounced right back, and so we're really happy about that."

Carson suffered what Carroll called a first-degree knee strain last week, one of several injuries the Seahawks are dealing with from their win over the Dallas Cowboys. Adams (groin) and Brooks (knee) also suffered first-degree strains, according to Carroll.

Seattle also lost right guard Damien Lewis to an ankle sprain against Dallas, while two other offensive linemen -- center Ethan Pocic and left guard Mike Iupati -- finished the game with knee injuries.

Shaquill Griffin has been limited in practice this week while Seattle's other starting cornerback, Quinton Dunbar, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday because of a knee injury that kept him out against Dallas. Lano Hill, Adams' backup, also missed the game with a hip injury.

"The other guys that were nicked in the game are pretty much doing OK, but we're gonna lose a couple of them [for this week]," Carroll said.

Brooks, Seattle's first-round pick, was hurt last week while starting in place of Bruce Irvin, who was lost to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2. Cody Barton is expected to replace Brooks.

With Adams out and Hill banged up, Seattle signed Ryan Neal to its 53-man roster this week. He had been elevated from the practice squad just for game day last week then sealed the Seahawks' win over the Cowboys with an interception of Dak Prescott's final attempt.