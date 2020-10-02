TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be a game-time decision Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday afternoon.

Hopkins has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He is officially listed as questionable for Sunday.

"He's been working through it and there has been progress, but I don't think we'll know until Sunday," Kingsbury said. "So, we'll see how he feels and if he can go, he'll go. But we don't want to put him out there -- it's early in the year -- if he isn't feeling his best."

Kingsbury said he didn't know more about what the exact issue is with Hopkins' ankle.

"Some sort of ankle issue that has progressed, but not sure if it has to the point where he can do what he does on Sundays," Kingsbury said. "And that's what we've got to figure out over the next 48 hours."

Hopkins has developed a reputation for being durable throughout his eight-year career, missing just two of 115 career games. Hopkins leads the NFL with 32 receptions and 356 yards this season.

Kingsbury also said wide receiver Christian Kirk will be a game-time decision. He missed last week's loss to the Detroit Lions with a groin injury suffered in Week 2 against the Washington Football Team and is questionable for Sunday.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is working through a head injury that he suffered during Thursday's practice and that led to him appearing on Thursday's injury report. Kingsbury said the team will evaluate Kirkpatrick over the next two days.

Safeties Chris Banjo and Budda Baker were both ruled out of the Panthers game.