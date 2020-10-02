PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery have been ruled out of Sunday night's game at the San Francisco 49ers, leaving quarterback Carson Wentz with a patchwork group of skill-position players once again.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, meanwhile, is doubtful with a calf injury, making Greg Ward and rookie John Hightower the only healthy receivers on the 53-man roster. The Eagles have the option of calling up Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green from the practice squad.

Jackson injured his hamstring in a Week 3 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals and was unable to practice all week. Jeffery, working back from a Lisfranc injury, practiced in a limited capacity for a second straight week but was not deemed ready to return.

With receiver Jalen Reagor (thumb tear) and tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) on injured reserve, Philadelphia is operating with just two of its top offensive options in running back Miles Sanders and tight end Zach Ertz. Wentz was able to rally a similarly depleted skill-position group to four straight wins and a playoff appearance last season, and is tasked with a similar job now to keep the 0-2-1 Eagles afloat.

"Without a doubt it can be a resource," Wentz said of last season's experiences. "I think it's something to look back on and say, 'How did I get on the same page as some of these guys?' ... Some things I've learned -- how to play fast and not try to do too much and let the playmakers do their job -- I think it's a good week for that and guys will be ready to go."

Wentz's offensive line continues to be hobbled. Left tackle Jason Peters appeared on the injury report Friday with a foot injury and is listed as questionable.

One piece of good news is that Sanders (glute) does not have an injury designation and told reporters that he is "100 percent" healthy ahead of Sunday's game.