Jeremy Fowler reports on how the NFL is handling the Titans' Week 5 game against the Bills. (0:42)

What is the status of the Titans' Week 5 matchup with Bills? (0:42)

A total of eight Tennessee Titans players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week after another player and two staff members tested positive Saturday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In all, 16 members of the Titans organization -- the eight players and eight team personnel -- have tested positive in the past week.

On Friday, the Titans announced that wide receiver Adam Humphries and practice squad receiver Cameron Batson had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Also going on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week were starting nose tackle DaQuan Jones, linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, long-snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that some of the players who tested positive were experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Officials from the NFL and the NFL Players Association were in Nashville on Friday to check into the spread of the coronavirus on the team, sources told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

Other Titans players on the reserve/COVID-19 list are defensive back Greg Mabin, who was placed on the list Sept. 24, and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson (Sept. 6).

On Thursday, the NFL announced that the Titans' game with the Pittsburgh Steelers would not be played during Week 4 due to the positive coronavirus tests on the Tennessee team. The Titans are now scheduled to play the Steelers in Week 7 on Oct. 25, the league said Friday. The Steelers were scheduled to play a road game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 but will now play that game in Week 8.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.