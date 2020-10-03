Mina Kimes and Ryan Clark both pick the Bengals and Joe Burrow getting their first win of the season vs. the Jaguars. (1:11)

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals could be without one of their top playmakers this weekend.

Running back Joe Mixon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of a chest injury, the team announced Saturday morning. Mixon was not listed on the team's injury report all week.

Mixon has played in 31 straight games. His last absence came in Week 4 of the 2018 season in a road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Like the Bengals, the fourth-year running back out of Oklahoma is off to a slow start to the season. Mixon has 52 carries for 164 yards and has yet to score a touchdown. The Bengals are last in the league in yards per play and 31st in yards per rushing attempt.

Of the running backs on Cincinnati's roster, Mixon and Giovani Bernard have taken all but one offensive snap through the team's first three games. Bernard has two carries but is third on the team in receiving with 12 catches for 98 yards.