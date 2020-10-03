Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters is heading to injured reserve with a toe injury, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Peters was out earlier this week with an illness; the toe discomfort developed later in the week, the source said. An MRI revealed the injury.

The Eagles are already without Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard, leaving them very thin on the offensive line.

Lane Johnson is dealing with a high ankle sprain that required surgery this summer, but he is expected to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor and Jack Driscoll are among the options to replace Peters at left tackle.

NFL Network first reported that Peters was heading to injured reserve.

ESPN's Tim McManus contributed to this report.