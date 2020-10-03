Melvin Gordon III breaks free in the backfield and turns up the sideline for a 43-yard touchdown. (0:29)

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant has a sprained ankle that is expected to sideline him for Denver's next scheduled game -- against the New England Patriots on Oct. 11 -- but he will be considered week-to-week, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fant was hurt in the third quarter of Denver's 37-28 road win over the New York Jets on Thursday and did not return.

He leads the team in catches with 19 and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns with two.

"It's iffy whether they'll be able to play this week," Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Saturday of Fant and rookie wide receiver KJ Hamler, who has a hamstring injury. "It also could be a couple weeks for the both of them."