The Buffalo Bills activated cornerback Josh Norman from injured reserve Saturday after the veteran spent three weeks on the list with a hamstring injury.

Norman initially suffered the injury during the first week of padded training camp practices and missed most of camp because of it.

He returned to practice near the end of camp but incurred a setback that landed him on injured reserve to start the season.

The former Carolina Panther had practiced with the Bills all week before officially being activated before Saturday's deadline to do so.

A first-team All-Pro with the Panthers in 2015, Norman signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason after four seasons with Washington. The incumbent starter from 2019, Levi Wallace, has started Buffalo's first three games of the season, intercepting Jared Goff during the Bills' 35-32 win over the Rams in Week 3.