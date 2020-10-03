FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill had a costly game last week against the Seattle Seahawks, getting fined by the NFL for two fourth-quarter hits.

Hill was fined $6,522 for a hit on quarterback Russell Wilson and another $6,522 for a gator-roll tackle of Chris Carson that has left the running back questionable for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

"Yeah, I was really pissed about that one," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said to 710 ESPN Seattle about the tackle of Carson. "I don't know what's going to happen with that, but I was pissed because that guy hurt him, unfortunately."

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan backed Hill.

"By no means do we want to see a player hurt, but trust me, there was zero intent involved there," McCarthy said.

Hill makes roughly $42,000 each week as part of his $716,736 base salary. He has been credited with 11 tackles and three quarterback pressures in three games after being credited with just six tackles and one quarterback pressure in seven games as a rookie.