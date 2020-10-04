Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera put Dwayne Haskins on notice during a meeting this past Monday, telling the second-year quarterback that his performance must improve starting Sunday or he risks being replaced, league sources tell ESPN.

Should they make a change Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, Washington would turn to Kyle Allen at quarterback instead of Alex Smith, according to sources.

Allen has been serving as Haskins' primary backup, and he has a firm grasp of Washington's offense, having played in the same system under Rivera last year in Carolina.

Smith has given the team every indication he can play, and is ready to play, but Allen would get the initial call as Haskins' replacement at this time, according to sources.

But Washington believes that Haskins has regressed so far this season, according to one source close to the team. This also was conveyed during the meeting with Rivera on Monday, and Haskins is said to have responded during this week's practice, according to sources.

Haskins threw three interceptions and fumbled twice in last weekend's loss to the Cleveland Browns, but Rivera publicly supported him after the game, telling reporters that he was "not going to pull the plug just because something like this happens."

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has completed 56.4 percent of his passes this season for 625 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.