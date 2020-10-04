Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson, listed as questionable for Sunday's game, is expected to start against the Miami Dolphins, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Carson suffered what coach Pete Carroll called a first-degree knee strain following a gator-roll tackle by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill in last week's game, for which Hill was fined $6,522.

Carson was a full participant in practice Friday after limited participation the previous two days.

Carroll told Seattle's KIRO Radio 97.3 FM on Friday that Carson "was able to really show us that he was ready."

"He did fine," Carroll said of Carson in his Friday afternoon news conference. "We've got him listed as questionable. He was on the ground after a play last week, so we've got to make sure that he's OK, but he had a good solid week and we'll go all the way to game time to make sure that he feels really confident and all. But he looks good, and he took plays yesterday and today."

Carlos Hyde, Carson's primary backup, was limited all week and wore a red no-contact jersey as Seattle tried to protect his sore shoulder. Hyde, also listed as questionable for Sunday's game, will be a pregame decision.

